Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
