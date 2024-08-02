10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (13) XF (44) VF (50)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (2)

Künker (22)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (7)

Teutoburger (19)

UBS (3)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (1)