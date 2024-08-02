Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

