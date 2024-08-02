Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 4600 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - October 10, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1881 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

