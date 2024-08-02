10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

