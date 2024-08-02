Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1881 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 79,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
