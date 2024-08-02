Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 245,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7713 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

