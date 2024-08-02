Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 245,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7713 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.
Сondition
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
