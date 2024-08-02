Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 211,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (11)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search