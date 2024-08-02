Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 211,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1879 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1879 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search