10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 337,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
