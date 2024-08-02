Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 337,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

