10 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 271,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
