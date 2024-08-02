Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 933,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (294)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3715 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
