10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3715 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (32) XF (75) VF (172) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (11)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (6)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (12)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (7)

Holmasto (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (45)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numision (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (4)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (8)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (41)

UBS (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

Via (1)

WAG (32)

Warin Global Investments (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)