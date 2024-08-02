Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 933,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (294)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3715 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Spink - October 7, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Spink - October 7, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
