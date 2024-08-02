Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 532,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

