Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 532,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (9)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (4)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (18)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (7)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (11)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search