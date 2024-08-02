10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2) AU (4) XF (16) VF (31) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (8)

Lugdunum (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (6)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (3)

Varesi (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)