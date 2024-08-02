Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 205,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (8)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search