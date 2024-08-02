Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 205,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 7, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search