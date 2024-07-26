5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

