Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Friedrich (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (366)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4774 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3224 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
