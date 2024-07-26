Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Friedrich (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (366)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (16)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (20)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Grün (26)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (134)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (29)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (18)
  • Westfälische (8)
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4774 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3224 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Aurea - May 25, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search