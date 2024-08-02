Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1903 A "Waldeck-Pyrmont" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Friedrich (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 34,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (61)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (9)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12848 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10018 $
Price in auction currency 9200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 "Waldeck-Pyrmont", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search