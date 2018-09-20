Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1905-1919 "Type 1905-1919". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905-1919
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 495. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search