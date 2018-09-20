Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905-1919 "Type 1905-1919". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 "Type 1905-1919" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 "Type 1905-1919" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905-1919
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 495. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search