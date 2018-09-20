1/2 Mark 1905-1919 "Type 1905-1919". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905-1919 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 495. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

