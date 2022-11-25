1/2 Mark 1919 J (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)