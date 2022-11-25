Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1919 J (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,875,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1919
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
