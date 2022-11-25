Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1919 J (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1919 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1919 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,875,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Roma Numismatics - November 25, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

