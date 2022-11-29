Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1919 F (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,559,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1919
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2102 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
