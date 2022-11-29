1/2 Mark 1919 F (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2102 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)