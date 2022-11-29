Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1919 F (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1919 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1919 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,559,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2102 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 F at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1919 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search