Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1919 E (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1919 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1919 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,767,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

