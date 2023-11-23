Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1919 E (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,767,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1919
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
