Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1919 D (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,195,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1919
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
