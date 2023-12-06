Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1919 D (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1919 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1919 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,195,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 D at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

