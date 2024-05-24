1/2 Mark 1919 A (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place December 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (7) ANACS (1)