1/2 Mark 1919 A (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,124,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1919
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place December 4, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
