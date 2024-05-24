Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1919 A (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1919 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1919 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,124,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1919 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place December 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - February 9, 2017
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - February 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 9, 2017
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2016
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1919 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1919 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search