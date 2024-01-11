Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1918 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1918 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1918 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,452,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 J at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

