Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1918 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,452,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
