1/2 Mark 1918 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) PF66 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

