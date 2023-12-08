Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1918 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1918 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1918 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,010,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 F at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

