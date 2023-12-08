Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1918 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,010,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
