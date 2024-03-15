Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1918 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,807,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
