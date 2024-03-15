1/2 Mark 1918 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

