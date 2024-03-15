Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1918 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1918 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1918 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,807,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

