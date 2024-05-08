Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1918 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1918 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1918 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,670,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24286 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

