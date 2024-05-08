Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1918 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,670,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24286 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
