Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1918 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1918 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1918 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,622,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place October 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1918 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

