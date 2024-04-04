Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1918 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,622,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1918 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place October 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search