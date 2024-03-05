Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1917 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1917 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1917 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,039,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

