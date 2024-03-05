Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1917 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,039,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
