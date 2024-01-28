Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1917 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 619,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2354 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
