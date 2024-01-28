Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1917 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1917 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1917 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 619,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2354 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

