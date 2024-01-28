1/2 Mark 1917 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2354 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

