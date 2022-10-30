Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1917 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
