1/2 Mark 1917 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)