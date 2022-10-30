Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1917 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1917 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1917 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 F at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

