Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1917 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1917 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1917 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 979,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Karamitsos - September 8, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1917 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

