1/2 Mark 1917 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 979,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1917 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
