1/2 Mark 1916 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4467 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

