Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1916 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,464,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4467 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
