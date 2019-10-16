Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1916 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1916 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1916 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,779,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

