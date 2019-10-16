Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1916 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,779,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
