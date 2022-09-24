Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1916 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1916 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1916 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,640,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34112 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Karamitsos - December 9, 2017
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - April 3, 2012
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - April 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2012
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 E at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

