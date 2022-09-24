Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1916 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,640,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34112 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2012
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
