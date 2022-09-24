1/2 Mark 1916 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34112 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

