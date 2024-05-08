Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1916 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1916 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1916 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,397,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numis Arena (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 81 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search