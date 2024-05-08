Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1916 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,397,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28300 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 81 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
