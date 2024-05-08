Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1916 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,750,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- COINSNET (5)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (15)
- Höhn (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search