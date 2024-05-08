Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1916 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1916 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1916 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,750,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1916 A at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

