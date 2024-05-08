1/2 Mark 1916 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1916 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (42) AU (4) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (7) MS66 (9) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (12)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (1)

Heritage (15)

Höhn (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

MUNZE (1)

Naumann (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (3)