Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1915 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1915 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1915 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,285,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 196 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

