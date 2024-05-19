1/2 Mark 1915 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (3) XF (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) PF67 (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)