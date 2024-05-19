Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1915 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,285,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 196 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
