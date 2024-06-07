Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1915 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1915 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1915 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,730,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 G at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search