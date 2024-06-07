Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1915 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,730,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search