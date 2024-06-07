1/2 Mark 1915 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2358 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) AU (1) XF (4) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

