1/2 Mark 1915 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3) CGC (2)