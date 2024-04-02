Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1915 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,309,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
