Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1915 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1915 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1915 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,309,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 F at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search