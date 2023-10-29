Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1915 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1915 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1915 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,308,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3948 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 E at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search