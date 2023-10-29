Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1915 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,308,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3948 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
