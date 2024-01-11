Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1915 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,015,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Schulman (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search