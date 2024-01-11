Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1915 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1915 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1915 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,015,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1915 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

