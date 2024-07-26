Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1914 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,292,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
