Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1914 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1914 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1914 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,292,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

