1/2 Mark 1914 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)