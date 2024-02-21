Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1914 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1914 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1914 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 328,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

