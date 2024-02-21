Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1914 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 328,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
