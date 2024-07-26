Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1914 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1914 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1914 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,525,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1914 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

