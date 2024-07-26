1/2 Mark 1914 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (17) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS62 (4) Service RNGA (4) PCGS (3) CGC (2) NGC (2)

