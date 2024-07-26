Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1914 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,525,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1914 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
