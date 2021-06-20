Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1913 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 817,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3238 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Сondition
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
