Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1913 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1913 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1913 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 817,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3238 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 J at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search