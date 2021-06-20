1/2 Mark 1913 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3238 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2)