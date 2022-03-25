Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1913 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1913 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1913 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3050 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

