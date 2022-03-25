Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1913 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3050 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
