Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1913 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,003,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4055 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search