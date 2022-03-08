Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1913 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1913 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1913 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4055 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Numismática Leilões - August 11, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 F at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search