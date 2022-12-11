Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1913 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31512 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Karamitsos (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
