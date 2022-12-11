Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1913 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1913 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1913 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31512 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Karamitsos (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Karamitsos - December 5, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Karamitsos - September 8, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 E at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2000
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

