1/2 Mark 1913 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31512 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (9) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) PF65 (3) Service PCGS (6) NGC (6) ННР (2)