Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1913 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
