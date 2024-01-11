Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1913 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1913 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1913 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

