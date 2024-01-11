1/2 Mark 1913 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

