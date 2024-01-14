Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1913 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1913 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1913 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,419,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Heritage - December 20, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1913 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

