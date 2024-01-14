Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1913 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,419,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1913 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
