1/2 Mark 1912 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (6) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)