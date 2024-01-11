Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1912 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1912 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1912 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 F at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

