Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1912 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1912 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1912 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 369,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 E at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

