Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1912 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 369,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
