1/2 Mark 1912 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 703,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
