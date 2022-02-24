Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1912 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1912 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1912 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 703,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 D at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 D at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 D at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 D at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
