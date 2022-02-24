1/2 Mark 1912 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)