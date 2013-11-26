Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1912 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1912 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1912 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,709,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1912 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1912 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

